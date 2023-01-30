Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $497.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

