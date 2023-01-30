Conagra Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 214% compared to the typical volume of 3,799 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

CAG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 2,534,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

