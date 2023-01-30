ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.90. 1,070,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,307. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

