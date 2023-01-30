Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) vs. TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.39 -$107.08 million $1.35 3.21 TIM $3.35 billion 1.62 $547.96 million $0.81 13.79

Analyst Recommendations

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Consolidated Communications and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.24%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 15.70% 1.96% 0.28% TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Consolidated Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

