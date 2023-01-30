Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

STZ traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,004. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.