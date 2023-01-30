Contrasting Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and Celldex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 644.19%. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics -9,840.85% -25.47% -23.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Celldex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $4.65 million 456.01 -$70.51 million ($2.26) -19.92

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Celldex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. The company has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.