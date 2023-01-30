Contrasting Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO) & Its Rivals

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sparta Commercial Services to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37% Sparta Commercial Services Competitors -40.65% -9,157.64% -4.69%

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services Competitors 731 4587 9909 248 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sparta Commercial Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Sparta Commercial Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sparta Commercial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 -$8.99 million -0.67 Sparta Commercial Services Competitors $3.94 billion $397.45 million -29,985.09

Sparta Commercial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sparta Commercial Services peers beat Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

