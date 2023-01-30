Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.14 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

