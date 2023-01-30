Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.14 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
