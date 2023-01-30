Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.30 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $13.71 or 0.00057852 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $198.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00087119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.