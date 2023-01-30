Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $504.49. 447,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,261. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

