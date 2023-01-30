Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the quarter. E.W. Scripps comprises about 3.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.18% of E.W. Scripps worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 1.3 %

SSP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.85. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.