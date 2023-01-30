Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 168,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

