Cove Street Capital LLC Grows Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. DLH comprises 1.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 3.45% of DLH worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 23.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,007. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

