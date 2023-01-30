Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,250,797. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

