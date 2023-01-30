Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.21. 1,107,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.