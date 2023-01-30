Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,659. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

