Cowen Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $26.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $286,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

