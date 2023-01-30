Cowen Raises Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$35.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.90.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock opened at C$30.39 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Canada Goose

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.