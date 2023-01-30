Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 28,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.56. 19,902,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,028,404. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.