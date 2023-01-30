Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €65.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €43.69 ($47.49) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

