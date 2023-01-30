Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $290.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.06.

RACE stock opened at $253.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

