Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 667,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. 293,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $511,879. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $478,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 19.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $3,300,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $1,812,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

