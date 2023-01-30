Critical Survey: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) vs. Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CSP and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $61.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.75%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than CSP.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSP has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.8% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 3.24% 4.98% 2.71% Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSP and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $54.36 million 0.91 $1.89 million $0.40 27.19 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.81 $371.00 million $39.24 1.65

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than CSP. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats CSP on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

