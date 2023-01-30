Cronos Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $23.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00087605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

