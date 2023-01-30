Crypto.com Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,528.81 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $83.08 million and approximately $42,528.81 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00011323 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00397359 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.59 or 0.27891708 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00584982 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.