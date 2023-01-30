Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

CYVF opened at $59.50 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

