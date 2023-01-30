Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
CYVF opened at $59.50 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
