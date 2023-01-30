CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LAW opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.04. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CS Disco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

