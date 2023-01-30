CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 25.4% in January

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at CTS
In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS
CTS Price Performance
CTS traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,891. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.71.
CTS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.
About CTS
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
Further Reading
