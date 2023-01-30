CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.84 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $173.95 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

