Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,923 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 267,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

