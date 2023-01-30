Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.53. 55,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.96. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

