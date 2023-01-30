Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 26,109 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,531. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

