Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $66,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 367,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,078. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

