Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.65. 123,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

