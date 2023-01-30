Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $21.35 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corning by 125.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,978,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning Profile

GLW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 514,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

