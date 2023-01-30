Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 2.88% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $90.66. 13,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

