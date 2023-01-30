Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 180,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,689. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $295.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

