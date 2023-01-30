Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $205.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

