Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 394,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.79. 5,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

