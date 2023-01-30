Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,734. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Cummins stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.80. 111,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,351. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

