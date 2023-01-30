Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Noble Financial cut their price target on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.