Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,796,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 3,199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Curative Biotechnology stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

