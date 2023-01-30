Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.66 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $713.03 million and $72.66 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00397583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.72 or 0.27907401 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00586081 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,893,358,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,945,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

