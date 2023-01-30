cVault.finance Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $60.21 million and approximately $2,893.11 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,021.27 or 0.26322369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.46 or 0.27486160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583650 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

