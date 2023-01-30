CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 47,373 shares.The stock last traded at $101.20 and had previously closed at $102.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

CVR Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

