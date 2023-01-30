CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of CVS Health worth $550,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 961,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,474. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

