Dai Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $196.21 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00399763 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.83 or 0.28060382 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00596431 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,824,982,036 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.