Dai Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $196.21 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00399763 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.83 or 0.28060382 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00596431 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,824,982,036 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.