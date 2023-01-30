Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 2,412,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,460.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $22.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

