Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 2,412,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,460.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $22.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life
