Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.01. The stock had a trading volume of 129,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.03.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

