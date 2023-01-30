Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.0 %

DRI traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $148.33. 249,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,315. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

